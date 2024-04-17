The New Era

On Iran, Israel and Galloway
Sonia Poulton and Jeffrey Peel in Conversation on TNT Radio
  
Jeffrey Peel
Efrat Fenigson on CBDCs, Bitcoin and Israel
In conversation with Jeffrey Peel
  
Jeffrey Peel
 and 
Efrat Fenigson
38:41

March 2024

Ukraine, Conspiracy Theories and Nuclear Power
In conversation with Pelle Neroth Taylor on TNT Radio
  
Jeffrey Peel
14:11
Net Zero without Nuclear?
Without nuclear power in the mix, Net Zero is an argument for the depopulation of Northern Europe
  
Jeffrey Peel
3
Corporatism and the Conservatives
Sonia Poulton Show, TNT Radio, March 18
  
Jeffrey Peel
21:11
The Bitcoin Bull Run
Jeff Peel with Rick Munn and Natalie Cheale on TNT Radio
  
Jeffrey Peel
8:55
1
Sunak, Mitchell and Cameron and the WHO
John Stone reveals damning evidence of senior government involvement in WHO and GAVI - explaining the government's refusal to discuss the WHO 'Pandemic…
  
Jeffrey Peel
15
George Galloway and Rochdale
A victory for political passion
  
Jeffrey Peel
1

February 2024

Would you attend The New Era Conference 2024?
Trying to gauge interest...
  
Jeffrey Peel
5
Putin, Ukraine and Bitcoin
The David Kurten Show on TNT
  
Jeffrey Peel
16:29
1
Fiat Medicine and Fiat Money
Decentralisation is the way out...
Published on Bitcoin Belfast  
Gemini, Musk and Soros
Sonia Poulton and Jeff Peel on TNT Radio
  
Jeffrey Peel
16:03
