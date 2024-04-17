Subscribe
On Iran, Israel and Galloway
Sonia Poulton and Jeffrey Peel in Conversation on TNT Radio
Apr 17
•
Jeffrey Peel
6
Efrat Fenigson on CBDCs, Bitcoin and Israel
In conversation with Jeffrey Peel
Apr 4
•
Jeffrey Peel
and
Efrat Fenigson
38:41
12
March 2024
Ukraine, Conspiracy Theories and Nuclear Power
In conversation with Pelle Neroth Taylor on TNT Radio
Mar 28
•
Jeffrey Peel
14:11
1
Net Zero without Nuclear?
Without nuclear power in the mix, Net Zero is an argument for the depopulation of Northern Europe
Mar 25
•
Jeffrey Peel
6
3
Corporatism and the Conservatives
Sonia Poulton Show, TNT Radio, March 18
Mar 19
•
Jeffrey Peel
21:11
3
The Bitcoin Bull Run
Jeff Peel with Rick Munn and Natalie Cheale on TNT Radio
Mar 11
•
Jeffrey Peel
8:55
1
1
Sunak, Mitchell and Cameron and the WHO
John Stone reveals damning evidence of senior government involvement in WHO and GAVI - explaining the government's refusal to discuss the WHO 'Pandemic…
Mar 3
•
Jeffrey Peel
32
15
George Galloway and Rochdale
A victory for political passion
Mar 1
•
Jeffrey Peel
10
1
February 2024
Would you attend The New Era Conference 2024?
Trying to gauge interest...
Feb 28
•
Jeffrey Peel
4
5
Putin, Ukraine and Bitcoin
The David Kurten Show on TNT
Feb 28
•
Jeffrey Peel
16:29
3
1
Fiat Medicine and Fiat Money
Decentralisation is the way out...
Published on Bitcoin Belfast
•
Feb 27
Gemini, Musk and Soros
Sonia Poulton and Jeff Peel on TNT Radio
Feb 27
•
Jeffrey Peel
16:03
3
