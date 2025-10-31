Sonia Poulton, as a former insider in mainstream media, is at her best when she aims her guns at the establishment propaganda machine. She’s a meticulous researcher and shares, with me, a particular loathing for the BBC. So when she turns her research skills to uncovering the BBC’s role in the establishment’s propaganda war it’s bound to be good.

This piece (which aired earlier today) covers the whole piste of BBC depravity: from Huw Edwards and Savile, to the BBC’s ludicrous ‘Verify’ unit headed-up by the very spooky Mariana Spring, to the BBC’s funding by the Home Office, and vetting of ‘talent’ by MI5.

Please watch this in full. It’s great stuff and I guarantee lots of revelations.