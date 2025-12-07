The New Era

The New Era

Digital ID Protest London

Jeff Peel interviews Fiona Rose Diamond ahead of the mass protest in London on Saturday against Digital ID
Jeffrey Peel's avatar
Jeffrey Peel
Dec 07, 2025

I caught-up with Fiona Rose Diamond a few days ago. Fiona has been the force behind many of the protest marches in the past - including the protests against lockdowns and vaccine mandates during the darkest days of the Covid dystopia.

I know that Fiona has a stellar line-up of speakers and contributors for Saturday. She’ll be announcing speakers during the coming week.

Further information about the protest and her campaign is available here: https://massnoncompliance.com/

You can also follow Fiona on Twitter here.

If you’d like to help Fiona cover her costs here the link you’ll need.

