Abi Roberts on Hot Banana

Newbie authors chat about writing and our new books
Jeffrey Peel
and
Abi Roberts
Dec 04, 2025

Abi Roberts and I have been stomping the freedom boards for the last 5 years or so. Abi, and Bob Moran, were front and centre when I organised a debate on Digital ID back in October 2021. She had me on as one of her first guests when she was as TNT News. I’ve interviewed her several times for this site. So when I heard that Abi was writing a book (Hot Banana) around the same time I was writing mine (South of Market) we both figured it would make sense to swap notes and unashamedly plug our books on here (Christmas is coming etc).

We’re also thinking of an Abi and Jeff book-plugging roadshow (and signing) in the New Year (kicking off in Belfast). If you’d like to get involved in any way please let me know (comments are open).

