Nick Hudson on the AI Bubble and the Surveillance State

As trailed a week or so ago I’m delighted to feature a new interview with Nick Hudson, Founder of Panda.

The State of the World Jeffrey Peel · Nov 5 I’m hoping to interview Nick Hudson for this site in the coming weeks. Nick is the founder of PANDA and now runs a private equity business from Cape Town. Back in June Nick wrote this wonderfully succinct ‘State of the World’ tweet that I thought I’d share with you here. When we chat in the coming weeks I’ll ask Nick to elaborate on each of his 6 points. Read full story

In the interview we kick off by looking at the ever-expanding AI/Tech Bubble - before focusing on Nick’s ‘State of the World’ maxims. I hope you find it a fascinating discussion.

Many of the themes that Nick discusses are also plot elements in my new novel, South of Market. I recently reduced the retail price of the paperback - so it would make an excellent stocking-filler for Christmas. Some say it’s the best Libertarian novel since Atlas Shrugged.

More information and how to buy here…

I’m delighted to announce that The New Era has a new affiliate partnership with Proton in Switzerland. This means that if you click on an affiliate link we get a revenue share if you decide to subscribe to Proton’s email, VPN, Drive or Pass Products. Only a tiny percentage of my subscribers have a paid plan. So this is another way for me to monetise this site.

Or, even better, you can upgrade to a paid subscription to TNE here…