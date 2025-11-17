The New Era

Nick Hudson on the AI Bubble and the Surveillance State

Cape Town based financier and geopolitical commentator in conversation with Jeffrey Peel
Jeffrey Peel
Nov 17, 2025

As trailed a week or so ago I’m delighted to feature a new interview with Nick Hudson, Founder of Panda.

In the interview we kick off by looking at the ever-expanding AI/Tech Bubble - before focusing on Nick’s ‘State of the World’ maxims. I hope you find it a fascinating discussion.

Many of the themes that Nick discusses are also plot elements in my new novel, South of Market. I recently reduced the retail price of the paperback - so it would make an excellent stocking-filler for Christmas. Some say it’s the best Libertarian novel since Atlas Shrugged.

More information and how to buy here…

I’m delighted to announce that The New Era has a new affiliate partnership with Proton in Switzerland. This means that if you click on an affiliate link we get a revenue share if you decide to subscribe to Proton’s email, VPN, Drive or Pass Products. Only a tiny percentage of my subscribers have a paid plan. So this is another way for me to monetise this site.

Or, even better, you can upgrade to a paid subscription to TNE here…

