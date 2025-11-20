Miles Harris on Digital ID and the Unified Ledger

Miles Harris is an Economist and Substacker. His analysis of the ‘backroom’ development of UK digital ID and tokenization projects caused quite a stir around the time that Keir Starmer was ‘announcing’ the so-called Britcard Digital ID plans.

In this conversation Miles and I chat about the reasons for coordinated digital ID projects across the globe: to enable the roll-out of a unified ledger wrapped around spiralling international debt.

At the heart of these plans is a new international standard for money and asset tokenization: ISO 20022.

So if you thought that the Britcard was an attempt to introduce a new digital ID card that could be thwarted by street protests, think again. But that’s not to say that concerted effort won’t be required to resist what will amount to slavery to a system that’s been in development for decades.

Comments on this post will be limited to paid subscribers only. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber to TNE to allow us to do more of this type of work.

Also, if you’d like to spread the ethos of personal freedom and liberty this Christmas please consider buying a few copies of my book, South of Market, as stocking-fillers. More information here: