Claus Hetting on Tech for Liberty

In this video Claus Hetting and I discussed the impact of technology on society, focusing on its use for control and surveillance, leading to concerns about a “dystopian society,” censorship, and the proposed development of digital IDs.

We also explored the reasons for the tech community’s silence, including dependence on government contracts, and the challenges faced by smaller tech companies.

Claus and I are hoping to collaborate on a new ‘coalition’ of like-minded business people called “Technology for Liberty” - a campaign group and ‘think tank’ aimed at educating the public about technological control and surveillance.

I wrote about this a few weeks ago here. Please make yourself known if you’d like to get involved (and several have already - we’ll get back to you ASAP).

