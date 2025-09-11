David Kurten Interview

David Kurten is leader of the Heritage Party and has been a staunch supporter of freedom and human liberty since the government imposed lockdowns in 2020.

David is also the only UK party leader to take a strong stand against Zionism and the Israeli attacks on the people of Gaza. I took the opportunity to ask David about his views on the Chagos Island, the Mandelson debacle, Reform Party shenanigans and the upcoming Heritage Party Conference on September 20th.

I also asked David about the Charlie Kirk assassination. You can watch that part of the interview on Twitter here.