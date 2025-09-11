The New Era

The New Era

David Kurten Interview

The Heritage Party leader talks about the Chagos Islands, his upcoming conference and the Mandelson affair...
Sep 11, 2025
David Kurten is leader of the Heritage Party and has been a staunch supporter of freedom and human liberty since the government imposed lockdowns in 2020.

David is also the only UK party leader to take a strong stand against Zionism and the Israeli attacks on the people of Gaza. I took the opportunity to ask David about his views on the Chagos Island, the Mandelson debacle, Reform Party shenanigans and the upcoming Heritage Party Conference on September 20th.

I also asked David about the Charlie Kirk assassination. You can watch that part of the interview on Twitter here.

