Since March 2020 many of us knew that we were being subjected to a major propaganda operation when governments rolled out the fear campaign around the manufactured Covid pandemic. Covid represented what Piers Robinson, of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies, calls a Structural Deep event. These are propaganda events that change the course of human history and population control.

In this conversation I ask Piers to define structural deep events and also to tell me a bit more about the conference he’s organising in Washington DC this year on 9/11 - involving several 9/11 truth and justice organisations.

