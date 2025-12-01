The New Era

The New Era

Transcript

TFF NewsChat November 2025

Claus and I talk about the AI bubble, tokenization and EVs (among other things)
Jeffrey Peel
Dec 01, 2025

Claus Hetting and I finally got round to recording our first Tech for Freedom ‘NewsChat’ podcast. It was supposed to be a half hour chat but ran to an hour. The chat was recorded this morning.

We cover a lot, in roughly this order: ISO20022 (the new, dystopian, token trading platform being pushed by the BIS); AI as the ultimate surveillance tool; the AI bubble (and the possible demise of the Mag7); AI bailouts and debt; and the EV ‘sustainability’ myth.

We also talk about the potential TFF Conference in Geneva next year (in the late Spring/early Summer).

If you’d like to comment on this initiative, or would like to get involved, please comment below. Comments are open.

Also, if you’d like to help us organise our first conference, volunteer, or step up to the lectern to speak, please make yourself known.

Also if you’d like to follow our page on LinkedIn you can follow us here.

© 2025 Jeffrey Peel
