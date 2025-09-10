Full Interview with Gareth Icke

I recently appeared on Ickonic with Gareth Icke to discuss my new novel, South of Market. (By the way, some eagle-eyed viewers may wonder why I was showing so much leg. Well, I’d just flown back to the UK from a holiday in Greece and had literally packed just shorts. So apologies for the beach attire).

But if you can overlook my fashion choice hopefully you’ll enjoy the interview. We discuss the book - but also some of the reasons I wrote it.

Gareth and I discuss some pretty heavy topics in the interview, such as propaganda, false flag events, Epstein, Trump and the crisis at the heart of democracy.

Further details about the book - and how to order - are below.