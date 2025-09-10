The New Era

The New Era

Full Interview with Gareth Icke

We discuss my new book, false flag events and the need for free thinking
Jeffrey Peel
Sep 10, 2025
I recently appeared on Ickonic with Gareth Icke to discuss my new novel, South of Market. (By the way, some eagle-eyed viewers may wonder why I was showing so much leg. Well, I’d just flown back to the UK from a holiday in Greece and had literally packed just shorts. So apologies for the beach attire).

But if you can overlook my fashion choice hopefully you’ll enjoy the interview. We discuss the book - but also some of the reasons I wrote it.

Gareth and I discuss some pretty heavy topics in the interview, such as propaganda, false flag events, Epstein, Trump and the crisis at the heart of democracy.

Further details about the book - and how to order - are below.

