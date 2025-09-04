The New Era

The New Era

Advance and the Technocrats

Ben Habib discusses his new political party - Advance - and his relationship with Elon Musk
Jeffrey Peel
Sep 04, 2025
Transcript

Ben Habib is the former Deputy Leader of Reform and was a candidate for Reform in the last general election. However, he has now formed a new political party, Advance, and plans to register with the Electoral Commission having garnered close to 30,000 members.

Part of the reason for the rapid increase in members is because of the endorsement of Elon Musk - who has tweeted his support (to his millions of followers) for Ben, Advance and Rupert Lowe MP. Musk has also expressed a view that Nigel Farage is no longer fit for purpose.

In the interview I ask Ben about the loss of a free media, about his relationship with Musk and about any concerns he might have about doing business with the PayPal Mafia.

