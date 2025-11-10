Disinformation and the BBC

In the light of resignations from the BBC, surely it’s time to address the elephant in the room as far as the BBC is concerned - its systematic censorship and misinformation campaign relating to the COVID “pandemic”?

Back in July 2021 we published an article here on The New Era asking why the Corporation seemed to be given carte blanche to broadcast unrelenting propaganda about COVID-19. Even when members of the royal family were allowed to publicly criticise the corporation about various misdemeanours in the past (e.g. the circumstances leading up to the Princess Diana interview with Martin Bashir), the one issue that’s never addressed is why the Corporation had editorial lines in lockstep with the State, the US Tech Bros, and the international mainstream media re. the lockdowns and vaccination rollout?

BBC: déjà vu? Anna Wright · July 14, 2021 In the words of His Royal Highness Prince William, speaking to camera in May 2020, “BBC employees lied and... made lurid and false claims... which played on... fears and fuelled paranoia (and) displayed woeful incompetence when investigating complaints and concerns.” Read full story

According to Twitter today, “BBC Director General Tim Davie and News CEO Deborah Turness resigned on Sunday following a Telegraph investigation that exposed a deceptive edit in the 2021 Panorama documentary ‘Trump’s American Carnage.’ The edit spliced two parts of President Donald Trump’s January 6 speech, 54 minutes apart, to imply he incited violence at the Capitol by combining phrases about walking to the Capitol with ‘fight like hell.’ An internal BBC memo labeled the alteration misleading and raised concerns about bias in coverage of Trump, Israel, and other topics, prompting divided UK reactions including calls to defund the broadcaster and defenses of its public role.”

However, thousands of people, hundreds of thousands even, across the United Kingdom, took to the streets in protest about the government lockdowns in 2020 and coerced vaccination after 2021. The BBC failed to cover the protests - or the protestations relating to the loss of free speech.

In 2020, I was one of many regular BBC ‘commentators’ who questioned the government’s “COVID” response, who was deplatformed live, on-air, for having the audacity to say-so.

Given that the BBC DG has resigned because of a misleading edit relating to the US President, it’s clear that resignations only follow as a result of offence caused to the latest rebrand of the US establishment. But the abject loss of any journalistic integrity at the BBC from March 2020 requires no change at the top.

I’m leaving this post open for comments. What do you think?

