Gareth Icke on Farage and Reform

I was delighted to chat with Gareth Icke last week in the Ickonic studios about the launch of my new book, South of Market. However, just a couple days after the interview I was contacted by a former insider in the Reform Party (formerly the Brexit Party) about Nigel Farage’s relationship with Peter Thiel - chief architect of the global Technocracy cult. This gave rise to my article published a few days ago:

In Ickonic’s ‘Trending’ programme this morning Gareth referred to the article and the whistleblower’s revelation about a long-term relationship between Farage and Thiel.

