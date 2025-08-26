One of the themes of my latest novel, South of Market, is the extent of involvement of intelligence agencies and government-funded technology companies in propaganda and psychological operations. My recent interview with Piers Robinson, of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies, detailed the extent of Western government involvement in both strategic and tactical propaganda operations.

The discrediting of Labour is all about succession planning for Technocracy

As Piers made clear in his interview, the flavour of government makes little difference. The existence of a deep state, and supra-national entities, like Bilderberg and WEF, ensure that policy agendas are pursued that often have very long time-lines. However, the planning is sufficiently sophisticated - almost certainly supported by artificial intelligence - that the appearance of democracy and individual agency has to be maintained.

It’s clear that quite a sophisticated psyop is in play currently that is designed to lock the UK into a closer relationship with technocratic and economic agendas currently emanating from the United States. However, this requires regime change in the United Kingdom - a change that’s being driven by the Zionist-Right. This includes the controlled alt-media (such as GBNews, TalkTV and Telegraph) as well as the PayPal-mafia wing of MAGA (the Technocrat Bros).

But it also involves the next chosen political party to lead the UK: The Reform Party. So, to all intents and purposes, the biggest psyop in town currently is all about succession planning i.e. discrediting the hapless Labour government and putting in place a UK annex of MAGA as defined by JD Vance, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk and Howard Lutnick.

The op has been in play pretty much since Nigel Farage received instructions at Mar-a-Lago shortly after the inauguration. I’ve written about this previously on this site.

Clearly, for the psyop to work, there have to be occasional controlled spanners thrown into the media plans to make it appear that Farage and the rest of his team are not just yes-men for Peter Thiel and his entourage. Hence we had the faux fall-out between Musk and Farage. We also had the white house hissy fits thrown by Musk to make it appear there was some type of schism at the heart of MAGA.

But, meanwhile, the attacks by Musk and Vance on the UK and Starmer, in particular, have been unrelenting. Even before the election - when Vance was interviewed by Joe Rogan - he was at pains to describe the UK as some type of emergent Islamic republic. Then, after the election, we had the coordinated ‘grooming gangs’ story whipped-up, as well as support for MI5-asset, “Tommy Robinson”.

The Lucy Connolly story is clearly the latest iteration in this master psyop. Miri AF has written extensively about the clangers being dropped all over the place in this ongoing (placed) story. I’m not going to repeat them here. But pretty much the entire panoply of alt-Right (controlled) media and opposition have swallowed or amplified the story hook, line and sinker. And the story has everything: suppression of free speech, draconian ‘two-tier’ justice and the perfect vehicle to align MAGA with a Lucy-endorsed Reform Party (and its house-media personalities, including British Friends of Israel hack, Allison Pearson).

However, another story has been doing the rounds this week that’s potentially part of the same op. It’s the story that the UK is on the verge of needing a bailout by the IMF - so dire are the nation’s borrowing needs given Labour Party overspending and profligacy. Although the story conveniently misses the fact that the previous Conservative administration spent like crazy (increasing borrowing by close to £400 billion in 2020) to pay for the Covid scam popularised by MAGA 1.0. Borrowing under Labour has increased at paltry levels compared to this bumper harvest for the Technocrat Bros and the Military Industrial Complex. Remember, too, that it was the Conservatives who introduced the NetZero corporatist gravy-train, now so loved by Ed Milliband.

All of the UK political parties that have any prospect for forming the next government are pretty much in lockstep with the wider technocratic agenda being imposed. The current ‘Operation Islamic Britain’ has clearly been masterminded behind the scenes - with the implementation played by Dramatis Personae from all the pseudo-parties. It’s now time for Nigel Farage to play the lead-role in the latest charade.

Now, you might ask, what evidence do I have for this? Miri has very well articulated the shambolic ham acting associated with the Lucy Connolly element.

So let me deal with the IMF element. This bit has been strategically placed because it gives the impression that the UK is suddenly in some type of sovereign liquidity crisis that it wasn’t in before. That’s clearly not the case. But it clearly is the case that the IMF is unlikely to be able to help. UK national debt is currently around £2.9 trillion. The IMF loan to the UK in 1976 was $3.9 billion. That’s about $25 billion or £18.5 billion in current money terms or about 0.6% of current total UK debt. In short, the IMF is unlikely to be able to help.

Handily enough, however, the United States might be able to. Or rather the technocrats who are running the show. Because the ultimate reason for fundamentally discrediting the UK is to fully absorb the UK into the dollar-zone. Or rather the digital dollar zone being popularised by Howard Lutnick, and the Technocratic infrastructure for digital ID and digital currency being engineered by Peter Thiel’s technocratic empire spearheaded by Palantir.

And, of course, Nigel Farage and Peter Thiel go way back.

It recently came to my attention that Farage has been essentially an insider to the Technocracy project for some time. And he’s had a close working relationship with Peter Thiel when the CIA and Mossad were running Jeffrey Epstein - and then chose to ‘suicide’ him.

I recently received the following message from a former insider in the Brexit Party. Remember that the Brexit Party rebranded as the Reform Party in 2021. Jeffrey Epstein died in August 2019.

“One thing which is little known is that Nigel and Peter Thiel have a long standing relationship. A couple of days after Epstein was suicided, Thiel came to see Nigel. It was all done in great secrecy. They were long time friends apparently. (I remember it was just after the Epstein "suicide" because Thiel's bodyguards were chatting to Dan Jukes, Nigel's then press officer, and they said Mossad killed him. It was long before all the speculation around the event had started and I was like "Whoa"). So it could be that a Reform government will be installed to work with Vance and Thiel to implement some sort of Palantir style of digital dystopia here. We already give Palantir all of our NHS health data. Nigel has been controlled from back when I was working for him.”

So, could it be that Musk flying the English flag, Keir Starmer being an actor for the deep state, Tony Blair popularising Digital ID, Farage’s relationship with Thiel, the entire Alt-Right media parroting Israel propaganda, the Lucy Connolly story and the entire rehashing of the grooming gang story - as well as the sudden interest in the UK’s dire financial difficulties - are all part of a wider technocratic power-grab?

It’s clear that Keir Starmer, like Sunak before him, is an actor and shill for globalist interests. In my view, so is Farage. But, in the meantime, the British public is being fed an unrelenting diet of bullshit masquerading as news - defined by the PayPal mafia. In short, it’s not good. Not good at all.

