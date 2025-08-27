South of Market is the new novel by Jeffrey Peel, Editor of The New Era. The book is available in Kindle and Paperback editions on Amazon worldwide.

From the beaches of Kerala to the glittering, yet gritty, heart of Silicon Valley, South of Market plunges into the exhilarating and often absurd world of tech giants, H1-B visas, and the quest for power.

Follow Rahul, a brilliant Indian coder who finds himself an unwitting player in a high-stakes game of global influence, and Anna, a sharp British public relations professional navigating the murky waters of alternative media and political manipulation.

This gripping novel pulls back the curtain on the tech industry's hidden agendas, exposing the dark underbelly of innovation, wealth, and the seductive allure of control. What happens when code dictates culture, and energy becomes the ultimate currency? Discover a world where ambition knows no bounds, loyalties are tested, and the fight for freedom unfolds in unexpected ways.

