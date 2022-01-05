Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

The New Era carries no advertising and our content is free.

However, some of our posts only allow comments from paying subscribers. It’s less than £5 a month.

Paid subscribers will also get priority for events and webinars that we run from time to time.

You can also donate a few quid to keep us inspired.

Donate

The New Era (TNE) is a website for people who don’t subscribe to the view (or aren’t completely convinced) that the wholesale removal of free speech is an appropriate policy in so-called Western democracies. Since March 2020 our liberties have been removed and the mainstream ‘free media’ ceased to exist. This is the place to hear some counter views - and to question the woke and ESG narratives.

The site contains opinion, interviews, podcasts and videos. Most of the content is available to free and paid subscribers - but we would ask that you consider a paid plan to help us continue doing this and to help cover our expenses. Paid subscribers join our behind the scenes community and can comment on all posts.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

Subscribe, comment. But if you’d like to write a guest piece please contact us.