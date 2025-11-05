I’m hoping to interview Nick Hudson for this site in the coming weeks. Nick is the founder of PANDA

The State of the World

Distortion of reality by tightly controlled media and highly censored social media, and by actor-politicians has became so intense that many have disconnected from reality on many dimensions.

Democracy has long been dysfunctional, with manipulation of electoral results and control of candidates for election making a mockery of democratic processes, and the roles of unelected officials coming to dominate those of the elected ones.

In this environment, vast and completely fabricated narratives have been successfully launched upon unsuspecting populations:

1. With respect to covid, there was no pandemic.

2. With respect to climate change, the carbon dioxide output of humans is irrelevant.

3. With respect to central banking, your money is being stolen by currency debasement.

4. With respect to immigration, the flood of “refugees” is really a planned importation of people chosen to extinguish local culture and mores.

5. With respect to all publicised wars, the causes and motives are misrepresented, and the interests they serve obscured.

6. With respect to trans rights, trans people have degenerate cognition, not legitimate knowledge of what it is like to be the other gender.

It does not matter whether this situation reflects planning on the part of a shadowy elite, or is emergent from the decline of your civilization. No matter whom you vote for, or what gloss your preferred candidate puts on these issues, nothing will change until you and enough of the people around you wake up to reality, and launch a campaign of consistent non-compliance with the anti-human trajectory that manipulative elites have set us upon.

It does not matter whether you label the centralizing ambitions of those elites as socialism, communism, technocracy, globalism or fascism. The important thing about centralisation is that it absolutely requires censorship and comprehensive obliteration of rights and freedoms to persist, and that it is wholly incompatible with the flourishing of human beings.