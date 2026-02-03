In my latest chat with Claus Hetting (recorded last Friday just before the release of the latest Epstein files) we discuss some of the developments at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos - debating whether WEF is really that important in the scheme of things, whether George Carney’s speech (about the end of the ‘rules based system’) was orchestrated tosh, and whether our attention should be focused at all on these staged events.

Evidence that a technocratic rules-based-order is very much still in place is Keir Starmer’s recent visit to China. Is China a central player in the technocratic agenda? Or should we believe Trump’s line that China represents a mortal threat to Pax Americana?

We also chat about Trump’s new Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh (son-in-law of Ron Lauder, heir to the Estee Lauder empire and big fan of the United States purchasing Greenland).

The recent collapse of Microsoft’s stock price also features in our discussion. The price correction came after the news that Microsoft’s cloud contract book is heavily dependent on OpenAI and its data centre infrastructure build-out. We also touch on the announcement that OpenAI’s ChatGPT may start showing ads, alongside its hallucinations, to free subscribers.

We discuss the new kid on the the social media block, UpScrolled, and whether its ‘anti-Israel’ platform will get the traction it needs to become a mainstream player in the potentially declining market for youth eyeballs (now that Larry Ellison is censoring anything on TikTok that appears even slightly anti-Zionist).

Claus and I also discuss the US Congress decision to require kill-switches to be fitted to all new cars.

We finish with some discussion about what we’ve been reading. Claus has been re-reading Milton Friedman’s Freedom to Choose. Meanwhile, I was reminding myself of the brilliance of George Orwell by reading, Coming up for Air.

If you’d like to participate in our upcoming chats please do contact us. Also the post is open for comments and observations.