Tech for Freedom Newschat Episode 2

For those of you who witnessed my December viral fisticuffs with Ryanair, you’ll find this chat interesting. Claus Hetting and I chat about the tendency, these days, for Technocratic-run businesses (like Ryanair) to treat customers like crap. But, more particularly, big autocratic businesses and governments seem to think that they have some God-given right to tell us how to behave. To some extent we’ve only ourselves to blame.

My Tweet to Ryanair went unanswered but still garnered 11.5 million views.

We also have another poke at EVs (and the increasing tendency for governments to want to control them centrally); GDPR and its demise; the UK Digital ID protests; the UK Government Digital Service (and DOGE); CBDCs (again); and personal sovereignty - where it came from and where it’s going.

Clearly some of the themes in this chat appear in my new(ish) novel, South of Market. And on that subject, and to celebrate the New(ish) Year, I have a super offer for you. If you take out a new paid subscription to The New Era I’ll send you a (signed) paperback copy of the book. In the post. I can only offer this to UK and Ireland based subscribers I’m afraid. But I think it’s a rather good deal. Very few of my subscribers pay. And very few of you have bought the book. So here’s a good way to support my work and get a copy of South of Market. Please do email me to let me know your postal address if you do subscribe.

Here’s a bit more information about the book and some reviews…