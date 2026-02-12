Yesterday I had the pleasure to chat with Hrvoje Morić, Editor and Host of Geopolitics and Empire, and Patrick Wood, one of the foremost writers and commentators on the Technocratic movement.

Patrick Wood is an Economic & market forecaster, speaker, and author of Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation, and Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order. You can follow his work here. Hrvoje Morić is the host and producer of The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast. Hrvoje hails from the United States. He was bred between the two worlds of America and his ethnic homeland of Yugoslavia/Croatia, moving back and forth between the two countries. His name literally means “Croat”. He is also a naturalized Mexican, fluent in English/Croato-Serbian/Spanish, and truly a proud citizen of all three nations!

The conversation started (my fault) with some commentary on the continuing Epstein scandal, but then we focused more on the state of the technocracy/algocracy project.

I was keen to get Hrvoje’s and Patrick’s response to Mark Carney’s recent speech at the WEF conference in Davos. They didn’t disappoint.

I highly recommend you watch this conversation in full. Getting these two together, to discuss some of the most concerning geopolitical developments of our lifetimes, provides some incredible nuggets of insight.

