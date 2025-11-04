Technology for Freedom Logo

Claus Hetting and Jeffrey Peel have both had long careers in digital technology, software and data communications. Both have held senior positions in technology companies that defined the modern technology industry. But they have decided that the time is right for an industry alliance and pressure group that focuses on highlighting what they both regard as unhealthy partnerships between government and technology companies that seek to undermine fundamental human rights.

According to Hetting, “I have worked in technology for most of my adult career. But over the last five years, in particular, and especially during the so-called ‘pandemic’, I have noticed unhealthy relationships developing between technology companies and governments - right across the globe. We saw the emergence of a ‘papers please’ society where governments attempted to coerce and control their populations - aided and abetted by technology companies. But we also saw the emergence of so-called ‘programmeable’ drugs, with mRNA tech and AI being touted as potential cure-all technologies for illnesses often caused by unhealthy foods or the over-prescription of drugs. In short, technology has been positioned as a cure for the ills that it has caused in the first place.

“Jeff and I have been swapping notes and engaging in debate over the last few years about these topics and we have noticed that many leaders and trailblazers in technology share similar views to us. They have been appalled by what they see as very unhealthy relationships between large technology and biotechnology corporations and governments. Indeed there seems to be a revolving door between corporations and public sector departments - resulting in de facto government by technology, or technocracy as we like to call it.”

Jeffrey Peel, who has worked with dozens of technology companies as an advisor and leader, and as geopolitical commentator focused on tech, shares Claus’ views:

“I have watched, with horror, at the wholesale takeover of governments by tech firms over the last few years. Many of the CEOs of the leading tech firms wield vastly more power and influence than career civil servants or elected politicians. The effect of this is that dissent is drowned-out, and de facto monopoly positions by some of the leading tech firms can be maintained by media control and manipulation. When some of the leading tech firms have market capitalisation in the $trillions it’s relatively easy for them to silence opposition by buying it. Moreover, there is considerable evidence of politicians being ‘bought’ by corporate influence. Practices that used to be the norm in the defence industry are now being used by tech firms to silence dissent.

“Claus and I come from an ethos where business should be conducted ethically and where human rights to freedom should be sacrosanct. We do not accept that AI solutions are necessarily intelligent or represent improvements in the conditions of our communities. We believe that the AI bubble will ultimately burst and that millions of people will be let down, fundamentally, by an industry that has too much power and control. It’s for that reason that we have formed Technology for Freedom.”

A key part of the Technology for Freedom initiative will be a major event and conference that will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, in June 2026.

According to Claus Hetting, “We see the June Conference as a great opportunity for people to get together and create a caucus for change. We’re inviting some of the leading freedom focused thinkers, technologists and writers together to shine a light into the darkest recesses of the technology industry. Our focus will be on stating the case for people to choose to have a non-digital life if they wish - and for technology to improve upon life and liberty rather than stifle or control both. Many people have made clear to both Jeff and me that this is an idea whose time has come. We hope that companies committed to human freedom and ethical business practices join us and make their voices heard.”

Claus Hetting

Claus Hetting has worked in the telecoms and IT industries for 30 years including more than a decade as founder, CEO, and Chairman of WiFi NOW, the Wi-Fi industry’s premier event, marketing, and advisory organisation. Previous to that Claus held senior international positions at Nokia Networks and conducted multiple telecommunications consulting projects for tier-1 mobile operators all over the world. Claus has a background in aerospace and electrical engineering and holds a diploma in journalism from London School of Journalism. Since the pandemic era he has been active within the international freedom community speaking out against government overreach, censorship, and discrimination.

Jeffrey Peel

Jeffrey Peel has worked in the information technology industry for more than 30 years, initially in data communications for BICC Data Networks (BDN) - a pioneer in Ethernet technology - and 3Com after its acquisition of BDN. After 3Com, Jeff became a specialist in researching technology markets - initially working for two of the world’s leading research consultancies, then forming his own, Quadriga Consulting Ltd. His clients have included some of the world’s leading enterprise software companies, systems integrators, professional services firms and the UK government. Since 2020 Jeff has become a leading commentator within the wider freedom movement and his substack, The New Era, has become one of the most influential, with thousands of subscribers. He also recently published a novel focusing on the loss of free speech during the Covid era.