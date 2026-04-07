It’s about a year or so since I appeared on the Geopolitics & Empire podcast. Although I recently interviewed Hrvoje Morić with Patrick Wood for this site.

This latest conversation, for G&E, followed on from that conversation. Although, of course, in the intervening period, the Americans and Israelis started a new war with Iran.

In the interview I discuss, with Hrvoje, the rise of the technocratic state using recent events as examples, such as the meningitis simulation and subsequent "outbreak" on Airstrip One, a coordinated effort to condition the public for a permanent state of emergency.

We discuss the "stay-at-home" culture and the transition to EVs and cashless payments as strategic moves to increase surveillance and social control.

The dialogue also questions the authenticity of the multipolar world order, proposing that conflict in the Middle East may be a "financial stitch-up" designed to integrate global economies into a unified digital infrastructure.

We also discuss whether prominent political and tech figures act as agents of a deeper establishment rather than independent leaders. Listeners should maintain critical thinking and extreme skepticism toward all mainstream and alternative narratives.

We also discuss my new novel and some of its technocratic themes.