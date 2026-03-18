The Case Against the Epstein 'Elite'

I wanted to share this video produced by Fiona Rose Diamond following the historic court proceedings in Amsterdam just a week or so ago. (I was invited to cover the court action but was unable to do so because of other commitments). However, Fiona - herself a law student - did a great job. The video is an excellent synopsis of what happened and the legal arguments put by Peter Stassen.

As Fiona articulates well in the video, this is not, in any sense, winning. Many of us, for years, have been vilified for holding the view that “Covid-19” was a globally coordinated attack on freedom and medical ethics. But this is the first time that arguments have been put forward, in a court of law, in any Western jurisdiction. So it’s a step forward.

Here’s Fiona’s introduction to the video.

If you want to truly understand what is unfolding in the case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer) and Mark Rutte (former Dutch PM) along with 15 other defendants - watch this video.



In that courtroom, lawyer Peter Stassen didn't just speak; he delivered a calculated, scorched-earth dismantling of the defendants. What he put on the record is absolute fire. You have to watch it for yourself.



This case is real. It is happening. Please take the time to watch the full update, and share it. While the mainstream media remains predictably silent, we are the ones breaking the blackout. We are the ones ensuring the world knows exactly what was hidden.



History isn't just being written; it's being corrected. Never give up on the truth. This is our moment. Watch. Share. Be the witness history requires.