Bat Soup or Bat Shit?

In this podcast, Jeff Peel, Editor of the New Era, is joined by Jamie Andrews.

In the conversation Jamie provides some background to his Virology Control Studies Project. He also describes how he became a prolific sceptic about climate change in his early 20s, having graduated from the University of Durham with a degree focused on geology.

He put his analysis of geology to good use by examining ice core data to help debunk CO2 climate change causality. But when the Covid event happened in 2020, Jamie started to question the efficacy of virology, germ theory and allopathic medicine.

In the video, Jamie outlines how the psychological operations around Covid 19 became more and more dependent on celebrity endorsement to push the idea that people should be tested and that viruses were both causal of disease and could be spread even by asymptomatic patients.

Covid also made use of fraudulent tests based on PCR. As Jamie notes, this ‘test and scare’ methodology (with PCR testing at the centre) is now being applied to other diseases such as cancer - with celebrities being drafted in to help promote the idea of early testing for cancers such as prostate.

Follow Jamie on Twitter here and on substack.