On BBC Question Time, last night, Piers Morgan failed to mention that the same "Thai billionaire" he referred to in this clip, Christopher Harborne, also gifted Boris Johnson £1 million in 2022. Harborne accompanied Johnson to meet with Puppet President Zelensky in Ukraine in September 2023. Harborne is also the biggest shareholder in QinetiQ - a company actively involved in "supporting Ukraine's defense efforts".



Also the reason Harborne is often described as a crypto-billionaire is that he, alongside Trump's Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, is a key backer of Tether, the digital US dollar. This is the technology that the Reform Party will be pushing to create a central bank backed digital currency in the UK.

Here’s a link to my post back in February that explains more.