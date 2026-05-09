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The New Era

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Reform's 'Thai Billionaire'

Christopher Harborne's links to Reform are coming out.
Jeffrey Peel's avatar
Jeffrey Peel
May 09, 2026

On BBC Question Time, last night, Piers Morgan failed to mention that the same "Thai billionaire" he referred to in this clip, Christopher Harborne, also gifted Boris Johnson £1 million in 2022. Harborne accompanied Johnson to meet with Puppet President Zelensky in Ukraine in September 2023. Harborne is also the biggest shareholder in QinetiQ - a company actively involved in "supporting Ukraine's defense efforts".

Also the reason Harborne is often described as a crypto-billionaire is that he, alongside Trump's Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, is a key backer of Tether, the digital US dollar. This is the technology that the Reform Party will be pushing to create a central bank backed digital currency in the UK.

Here’s a link to my post back in February that explains more.

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