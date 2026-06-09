The New Era

The New Era

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SOMA Warsaw

Over the weekend I presented my book, and attended a panel discussion, at a film festival in Warsaw
Jeffrey Peel's avatar
Jeffrey Peel
Jun 09, 2026

It’s probably about 30 years or so ago when I was last in Warsaw. But over the weekend I attended the Bitcoin Film Festival in the city. I warned the organisers that my book had certain uncomfortable messages for so-called “bitcoin maxis” - investors who ‘buy the dip’ in cult-like certainty that bitcoin’s long game will always result in gains.

Needless to say, I’m not so sure about bitcoin anymore. Nor are several of my characters in the book.

However, I must say that my presentation was well received and there was a good humoured debate about whether bitcoin can possibly claim any ‘freedom currency’ laurels now that it’s essentially absorbed into the financial industrial complex. Although the debate got a little bit more heated over some cherry vodka at the after-party.

But it was a thoroughly enjoyable experience visiting Warsaw again. Wonderful people and a dynamic, fabulous city.

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