Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

When the Party's Over

Post-election chat with Sonia Poulton on July 5 (morning after the day before)
Jeffrey Peel
Jul 04, 2024
Share
Transcript

Over the last 4 years there have been people who have spoken out about the loss of freedom - and loss of free speech - overseen by our globalist government and echoed by a globalist Labour Party opposition. Many people who stood up against the tyranny of the last 4+ years are standing for election - mostly as independents or under the banner of the smaller political parties.

In this short video I discuss the part being played by independent voices in the election with David Kurten, Leader of the Heritage Party, and Sonia Poulton (Wake Up with Sonia Poulton).

Please give it a listen. The message is simple: consider voting for a candidate who knows the constituency, is an independent voice and a free thinker. Those are things that are made very difficult by being a member (or candidate) for a big, inflexible, political party.

You may also wish to listen-in to Sonia’s morning programme tomorrow (Friday) when we’ll be engaging in a bit of post-election chit-chat about winners, losers and breakthrough candidates. I’ll be on from shortly after 9am.

0 Comments
The New Era
TNE Podcast
Jeffrey Peel and others from The New Era team meet with leading lights from business, politics, economics and academia.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jeffrey Peel
Recent Episodes
Aisling O'Loughlin in Conversation
  Jeffrey Peel and Aisling O'Loughlin
Jonny Woodrow
  Jeffrey Peel and Jonny Woodrow
BBC Verified Colonialism
  Jeffrey Peel
Bob Moran in Conversation
  Jeffrey Peel and Bob Moran
GE2024: Keith Tordoff MBE
  Jeffrey Peel
GE2024: David Kurten
  Jeffrey Peel
Abi McGuire: Independent Candidate for Wells & Mendip Hills
  Jeffrey Peel