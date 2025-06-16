The New Era

The New Era

Masking Humanity: Movie Release on June 19
Jeffrey Peel
Jun 16, 2025
Smile Free is the campaign to prevent forced masking in the UK so that everyone can #SmileFree again.

The campaign group’s new film, Masking Humanity, is released later in the week on the 19th of June: maskinghumanity.com

Masking was sold to the public as a public duty but was quiet cruelty when masks became mandatory in care homes & hospitals. The most vulnerable lost human contact - and many never recovered.

The trailer is above - but be sure to watch the film in full later in the week.

