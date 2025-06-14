I was delighted to be invited onto Hrvoje Morić’s Geopolitics & Empire podcast yesterday.

We discuss censorship, how alternative media is increasingly dropping the ball, the complex and nuanced corporatized structure of globalism, the technocratic takeover and smart city agenda, how wider war could be used as pretext to implement the world state, false scarcity, the era of the individual, and more!

Comments are open on this one. But, please, do consider becoming a paid subscriber to join our growing community.