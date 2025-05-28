To The Moon: The Gamestop Saga

Josh Hamilton is a writer and podcaster who developed a fascination with the Gamestop saga back in 2021. Back then, Gamestop stock was being actively shorted by speculative investors,and a Reddit thread, exposing the level of shorting, resulted in a market pile-on - resulting in a massive increase in the company’s stock price.

But the saga didn’t end there.

Josh has been writing a book about the Gamestop madness - due for publication later this year. It culminates in the decision by Gamestop to plough quite a bit of the company’s accumulated cash holdings into bitcoin.

I chatted with him about the book, about the insights it might provide about market rigging, digital money, CBDCs and bitcoin.

We don’t always agree. But I hope you find it an interesting conversation.