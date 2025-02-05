Gaza land-grab for 'stability'

There are clearly some competing agendas in the new Trump administration. But there’s no competition when it comes to Middle East policy. I’ve just watched some of the President’s press conference with Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu.

When asked on whose authority he was taking Gaza, and resettling its citizens elsewhere, he avoided the substance of the question - making clear that he was establishing stability. There was no sense that he was even aware of what had been causing the instability - namely the indiscriminate carpet-bombing of the Gaza strip by an Israeli air force armed to the teeth with American-made weapons.

Of course, this was always going to be the outcome. The new Trump administration was probably hand-picked by Howard Lutnick in cahoots with Mossad and Netanyahu himself.

Whitney Webb summed-up the situation well in a tweet earlier:

A US "long term ownership plan" of Gaza is just a nicer way of saying another US long-term military occupation of the Middle East on behalf of Israel. If you think this will bring "stability" to the Middle East, you learned nothing from the "War on Terror" era at all.

This policy toward Gaza is so extremely neoconservative it goes even beyond the Bush Era…back then they at least had to feign occupations were justified by allegedly going after the US's "invisible enemies”.

In a separate media briefing Trump also previewed his possible assassination by Iran (see above). Ironically, a staged Iran assassination is something that Miri AF predicted in her recent interview for this site: