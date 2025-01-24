Just 24 hours after the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States - for a second term - a press conference was called announcing Stargate. This took many MAGA supporters by surprise, following an inauguration address that seemed to give the core voters what they most demanded i.e. a restoration of American sovereignty.

Stargate seemed to be spawned by the same billionaires that spent years supporting the Biden regime and his globalist agenda. Globalism, it seemed, was to be replaced by a world dominating American surveillance AI.

Trump or not…that is the question?

I asked Miri Finch (of MiriAF fame) if she thought Trump 2.0 might be replacing globalism with technocracy. As expected, she had some very strident views.

Could it be that Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Keir Starmer and the rest are but players on a stage?

