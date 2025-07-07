Rupert Lowe’s new ‘Restore Britain’ organisation seems to be more about raising money from Lowe’s naive fan-base than addressing the malaise at the heart of our political discourse: a lurch towards sectarianism and identity politics.

Restore Britain, as it happens, is built on the political CRM system, NationBuilder, that was initially funded by Peter Thiel and his Technocratic buddies in Silicon Valley. Technocracy doesn’t much like democracy - preferring technology-enabled dictatorships.

I discussed Lowe’s latest money-making venture this morning on Sonia Poulton’s Wake-Up programme. You can watch my (slightly edited piece) here or the full show on Sonia’s channels.