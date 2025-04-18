Charlotte Emma in Conversation

Many TNE readers will be aware of Charlotte Emma from Twitter/X. She’s been one of the most effective and visible campaigners for the ‘freedom movement’ - especially since she left her ‘normie’ job in 2023. She has worked with James Delingpole, TNT Radio and ICKONIC. But she’s probably best known for her pithy tweets and withering take-downs of the controlled media and its most visible mouthpieces.

Charlotte recently started her own substack and has written long-form pieces about Tony Blair’s most recent Digital ID Crusade - as well as Douglas Murray’s most recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Show (alongside the comedian, Dave Smith).

Georgia Guidestones

Our conversation discusses both of these posts as well as the Georgia Guidestones, the Story of The Committee of 300 and other pointers to a dystopian future. You can download the book about Committee 300 from the CIA website here.

If you enjoy the conversation and our other posts on The New Era please consider a paid subscription. Paying subscribers can comment on all our posts and join our growing community.

Or, if you’d like to buy me a coffee, here’s the link.