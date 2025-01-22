Stargate Derangement Syndrome

Well, that’s it. Just when we thought Trump might be restoring some common sense - like overturning woke nonsense and withdrawing from the WHO - it now looks like the Tech Bros are showing who’s really in charge. It took just 24 hours.

The launch of Stargate is, clearly, a product of the swamp-wallowing technology firms that demand that as much as possible US fiscal deficit be spent on them and their Military Industrial Complex buddies.

This morning it’s Larry Ellison’s deranged nonsense about mRNA-based cancer beating wonder drugs that’s all over Twitter. Ellison argues that these AI-developed drugs will emerge from a vast infrastructure project for American AI capability - called Stargate. But the need for such capability will be more focused on global-scale surveillance projects - no doubt overseen by CIA-funded entities like Palantir.

Trump stood reverentially to the side of Ellison nodding approval for the self-evident bullshit that Ellison spouted - just as Trump nodded approval for Project Warp Speed, Anthony Fauci’s inspired plan to rapidly develop mRNA “vaccines” to cure a non-existent “virus” called “COVID-19”.

Larry Ellison, remember, was also one of the big funders of Theranos, the medical diagnostic scamming company that managed to dupe other tech titans and media moguls (like Rupert Murdoch) into investing into a crock of shit posing as a medical testing company.

But, be in no doubt, the Technocrats have taken over from the woke globalists.

One wonders what kompromat Trump might have hanging over him - and how long it might be before Peter Thiel protégé, JD Vance, takes charge. The future’s not bright, and it may not be orange for much longer.

