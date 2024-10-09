Playback speed
Vested interests..

Labour's Fiscal Management and its £22 billion "black hole"
Jeffrey Peel
Oct 09, 2024
Until a year ago, Mark Astley was CEO of one of London’s biggest money management firms, Millennium Global Investments - until his retirement from the firm. He oversaw the operations of a business that had £20 billion under management. He has a well deserved reputation as one of the brightest and most articulate macro-economic analysts in international financial markets.

Mark has just completed an exclusive interview with The New Era and covered the demise of fiat money; money-printing and inflation; dollar hegemony; the mushrooming of public debt; and the outlook for other asset classes including gold, bitcoin, energy and silver. His insight into geopolitics is remarkable.

We’re going to be releasing the interview in a series of short episodes. You can watch the full 80 minute interview from tomorrow if you’re a paying subscriber.

The first short sequence is Mark’s assessment of Labour’s £22 billion “fiscal black hole”. Tomorrow I’ll post Mark’s assessment of a Trump victory - and the likely geopolitical and fiscal consequences.

