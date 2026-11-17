Sonia Poulton was good enough to plug my book at the end of our chat on her Wake Up show yesterday morning. I’ve edited the short chat about the book in the video above.

For those of you who have read the book you’ll know that one of the main characters is from Kerala in India.

I’m planning to attend the Kerala Literature Festival in January of next year. I’d also love to make the book available in Malayalam. But, more to the point, I’m really looking forward to experiencing one of the greatest literature festivals in South Asia.