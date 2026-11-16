I had the pleasure to appear on Sonia Poulton’s ‘Wake Up’ show this morning. The purpose was to reflect on the sorry state of democracy these days.

In essence these are the five observations that I discuss over 30 minutes or so here.

Politicians are not entitled to ‘succeed’ if they think. All political parties are owned by the corporatist lobby. All mainstream policies are pretty much identical (The Uniparty) Voting in this system is pretty much pointless. Government is the enemy because it, by definition, acts in the interests of the lobby, not the people.

Please let me know what you think in the comments.

Also, Sonia was good enough to give my book, South of Market, a plug in the interview. More information - and how to order - is here.