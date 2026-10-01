Chapter 1 South of Market

It’s about a year since I published my first novel, South of Market. I know - because I get to see the sales numbers - that most of my followers and subscribers to The New Era haven’t read it. Honestly, if you enjoy the content on TNE, you’ll love the book.

So I thought it might be good to record the first chapter as a podcast. Hopefully - after hearing this - you’ll want to find out more. By buying the book (hint, hint).

Now, I should explain that each chapter is ‘narrated’ by the book’s main characters. This leaves me with something of a dilemma because some of the characters are female. And some would, logically, have regional accents.

Case in point is Rahul Vaidya - the character who narrates the first chapter. My acting and reading abilities aren’t up to attempting an Indian, never mind a Keralan,accent,so you’ll just have to put up with my Northern Irish male voice. This will apply also to the female characters. Sorry. But I just don’t have the budget for an entire retinue of Thespians. So, suspend disbelief.

So this is Chapter 1, audio version, of South of Market. Narrated by me as Rahul Vaidya.

If you’d like me to record more chapters please let me know in the comments below. If you’d like to buy me a coffee, use the link below.

Buy me a coffee

If you’d like to buy South of Market, here’s the link (UK link below but available from most Amazon international sites in Kindle and paperback editions).

Buy the Book