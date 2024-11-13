New Era or New World Order?

I chatted with Sonia Poulton last Friday about Trump’s re-election to the White House. Events have overtaken this to some extent. But a big question mark still hangs over Howard Lutnick’s role in the administration (he’s tipped to transition from Head of Trump’s transition team to be Treasury Secretary). Meanwhile Zionist Hawk Marco Rubio managed to land the State Department job rather than Mike Pompeo.

But questions remain about RFKJr’s potential role in the new Trump administration. And more fundamental questions need to be asked about DOGE…Elon Musk’s memecoin-named Government Efficiency gig. Truly bizarre.

The dollar stablecoin is also going to become a major political consequence of Musk and Lutnick’s proximity to government. Whitney Webb and Mark Goodwin have been drawing attention to the back-door approach to CBDCs by this administration - as well as Larry Fink’s “going direct” asset acquisition jamboree.

I highly recommend this video. It’s long, but highly informative.