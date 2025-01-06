Musk: MAGAmaniac

Elon Musk’s interventions in UK politics have been in full play for several weeks. First there was his backing for a new general election in the UK - designed to oust the woke globalist, Keir Starmer. Then there was Musk’s schmoozin’ with Reform Party Leader, Nigel Farage, at Mar-a-Lago. And, over the weekend, was the revelation that Musk had no confidence in Farage’s leadership of Reform. This despite Trump being a Farage fan-boy.

However, the knives appear to be out for Farage within the Reform Party. Ben Habib, despite his failing to be elected to Westminster after several attempts, has made clear that he has more confidence in Musk than in Farage - thereby launching a de facto leadership challenge. Rupert Lowe MP also appears to be running a provisional leadership election campaign.

However, this is made rather tricky by the fact that Farage essentially owns the Reform Party limited company. And Farage also commands quite a powerful position within GBNews as one of its star anchors.

Meanwhile much of the (ex-UKIP) Zionists in the Party seem to be rallying around Tommy Robinson - as well as Trump.

And now Andrew Tate has announced he’s planning on forming a new political party - allowing him to “run as Prime Minister”.

In short, Musk’s intervention in UK politics has caused untold mayhem - and potential regime change. In this interview with Sonia Poulton we discuss what Musk’s end-game might be.