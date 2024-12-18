Freedom Alliance Leadership Interview

Catherine Evans of the Freedom Alliance describes her new(ish) libertarian political party as adopting a ‘hybrid’ model. It’s not a doctrinal, authoritarian or ideologically driven party. Rather, it seeks to provide support to candidates that may (or may not) campaign under its banner. But, more importantly, it allows people to get involved in politics who wouldn’t ordinarily be involved. The unifying objective is to bring politics back down to local level - giving voice to communities and ‘locales’ against the corporate leviathan of the Uniparty.

Catherine, and her Party Treasurer, Martin Davies, articulate a world-view that’s shared by many across the United Kingdom: that the Covid lockdowns and vaccine mandates represented an “enough is enough” moment. Both were motivated to speak out and campaign or stand in the park to meet the like-minded.

Neither underestimates the task at hand. But both believe it’s all about the candidates. They’ll stand aside if strong independents make themselves known - and are willing to make the case for free thinking and free speech. But they are also assembling a roster of candidates willing to act as an irritant to the Uniparty system - a system now intent on war-mongering, Net Zero and digital IDs. They’ll be especially active in local government elections in May next year.

It’s encouraging to meet people who see through the market rigging that’s in play by the three main UK political parties. We also discuss the Reform Party’s dalliance with Elon Musk (and presumably Peter Thiel, who pulls the strings of the Trump administration).

If you’d like to find out more about the Freedom Alliance, or put yourself forward as a member or candidate, here’s the website you need.