Efrat Fenigson on CBDCs, Bitcoin and Israel

In this interview I chat with Efrat Fenigson after the publication of her article in Bitcoin Magazine on the ‘digitisation of money’. I start by asking her about how she came to write the piece - inspired by a conversation featured here on TNE a few weeks ago (between Mark Goodwin and Whitney Webb).

Efrat also touches on the social media storm that she met when she criticised the Israeli government days after the events of October 7. She ties together Israel’s willingness to become a test laboratory for the Pfizer COVID ‘vaccine’ with its enthusiasm for CBDCs and other methods of controlling its citizens.

