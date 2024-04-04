Efrat Fenigson on CBDCs, Bitcoin and Israel

In conversation with Jeffrey Peel
Jeffrey Peel
and
Efrat Fenigson
Apr 04, 2024
In this interview I chat with Efrat Fenigson after the publication of her article in Bitcoin Magazine on the ‘digitisation of money’. I start by asking her about how she came to write the piece - inspired by a conversation featured here on TNE a few weeks ago (between Mark Goodwin and Whitney Webb).

Bitcoin Belfast
Dollar 'Stablecoins' and CBDCs
No other investigative team has done more to highlight the strange goings-on in terms of so-called Dollar Stablecoins than Unlimited Hangout. Whitney Webb and her collaborators highlighted the involvement of Tether and others in the FTX fallout. However, this interview explains the wider context - and the role that stablecoins are playing in the creation…
a month ago

Efrat also touches on the social media storm that she met when she criticised the Israeli government days after the events of October 7. She ties together Israel’s willingness to become a test laboratory for the Pfizer COVID ‘vaccine’ with its enthusiasm for CBDCs and other methods of controlling its citizens.

