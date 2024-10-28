Cambridge Union Mandatory Vax Vote

Many of you will be aware that the Cambridge Union recently held a debate where the motion was, “This House Would Make Vaccinations Mandatory”.

We realise that Cambridge is quite a recruitment ground for big state authoritarians and spooks. But, still, it was quite the thing that the votes in favour of mandatory vaccination (on the evening of the debate) were so much in favour of the fascist state motion.

But now, apparently, the vote has changed. In my interview with Abi Roberts this morning she made me aware that she had uncovered what appears to be a recount. And the results are radically different. It appears that the votes against the motion were 199, versus 118 in favour. So the motion was, apparently, heavily defeated.

Abi and I would like to know the true story. Was the Cambridge Union (and the student population that attended) spooked at being called neo-fascists on social media for voting for a policy that would breach every human rights convention? Or do the (new) results reflect the actual vote? Why was another result reported on the evening?

Curiouser and curiouser…the Cambridge Union also seems to have removed the page relating to the debate on its website.