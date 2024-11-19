Playback speed
Bob Moran on Trump and Musk

That podcast trailed on X
Jeffrey Peel
Nov 19, 2024
Transcript

It all started on X. Apparently Allison Pearson, Telegraph hack, was facing an investigation by police over a tweet/X-post. But I smelt a rat. So did Bob Moran. So he suggested a chat on a TNE podcast. And here it is.

It’s an odd tale and one that Elon Musk weighed-into as well. Bob explains in the podcast. He also discusses some of Trump’s new appointments, JD Vance, and more.

Bob also talks about his new book. He describes the process of creating his satirical cartoons and how art is the perfect catharsis in these crazy times.

Get the book now.

The New Era
TNE Podcast
Jeffrey Peel and others from The New Era team meet with leading lights from business, politics, economics and academia.
Jeffrey Peel
Jeffrey Peel
