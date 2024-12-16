Playback speed
Share post
Aaron Day on the #FreeRoger Campaign

Roger Ver's arrest in Spain seems to be motivated by intelligence agencies operating to silence the private money advocate.
Jeffrey Peel
Dec 16, 2024
2
Transcript

When Roger Ver published his book, Hijacking Bitcoin, earlier in the year, he clearly offended certain ‘powers that be’ in the Bitcoin Maximalist community. As Aaron suggests in this interview, this ‘community’ is likely to include the financial establishment and the intelligence agencies.

Bitcoin’s bull market is in no small part because of a market pumping operation - firmly establishing bitcoin as a “store of value” rather than its intended purpose to be a universal, private, peer-to-peer currency.

You can find out more about Roger’s case and how you can support the campaign here.

