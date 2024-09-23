The UN is having an even more lavish boondoggle than normal in New York designed to rubber-stamp various globalist treatises. In addition to a ‘Digital Compact’ it’s rolling out yet another global future vision document - The UN Pact for the Future - that will quickly be ignored. Because, let’s face it, the UN is hardly exactly succeeding in its central mission of keeping the peace between nations.There’s no money in that.

The new Pact is all about ticking various corporate agenda boxes relating to digital ID, generative AI, ‘pandemic’ control, and global warming.

However, as Sonia and I discuss (in the sequence above) from her WAKE UP show today, it’s beginning to feel that the globalist messaging is losing its lustre. The Irish government has dropped its anti-free-speech legislation; the reaction against Keir Starmer’s corporatism is cutting right across the political spectrum; and the response to Hollywood’s growing sex-crime scandal is reaching fever-pitch.

More locally, the NI Health Department’s proposed Health Bill is being derided by everyone as one of the most grotesque examples of government overreach ever seen in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the UN pact just looks like bureaucrat driven clap-trap.

Anyway, we cover a lot of ground. Enjoy.