Swearing (after she was told not to)

My interview with Abi Roberts
Jeffrey Peel
Oct 29, 2024
Transcript

Yesterday I, at last, caught up with Abi Roberts to discuss the publication of We the People…a collection of letter testimonies from people affected by the Covid lockdowns, mandates and ‘vaccines’.

The book was compiled by Abi, designed by Martin Baker and features illustrations by Bob Moran.

In the interview we also discuss Abi’s arrest at the COVID-19 Inquiry, continued creeping authoritarianism across the UK, and the Cambridge Union ‘debate’ on mandatory vaccination.

Abi also reads one of the ‘letters from dystopia’ featured in the book (Trudi, page 41).

We the People is available (at cost price for the printed versions) or free (for the digital versions). The links are below.

I recommend it highly. And please circulate details of the book to everyone you know…especially doctors, teachers and MPs.

Many thanks to the wonderful Abi Roberts for taking the time to tell me more about it.

Get your own copy…

Hardback

Paperback

FREE eBook on Kindle

FREE eBook on Apple Books

Discussion about this podcast

The New Era
TNE Podcast
Jeffrey Peel and others from The New Era team meet with leading lights from business, politics, economics and academia.
Appears in episode
Jeffrey Peel
