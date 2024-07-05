Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Reform and the Indie Factor

Election 2024 analysis with Sonia Poulton
Jeffrey Peel
Jul 05, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

As trailed yesterday I popped onto Sonia Poulton’s Wake Up programme and livestream this morning to pick over the election results.

The chat is featured here.

We focused on the success of independent candidates on the left - winning on the strength of their protest votes on the Gaza issue. Keir Starmer also saw a significant dent in his majority because of Gaza/anti-Zionist campaigner, Andrew Feinstein. And Jeremy Corbyn was victorious in Islington.

On the right, of course, the big story was the success of Nigel Farage and the Reform Party. But, of course, this didn’t turn into much in terms of seats won (currently sitting at just 4 seats despite polling more votes than the Lib Dems, with 71 seats currently).

The Conservatives and SNP, meanwhile, were pushed to the political side-lines.

The abiding feeling is that Sunak was simply passing the baton to Starmer. Both Conservative and Labour Parties are now clearly Corporatist/Globalist aligned - in thrall to the Military Industrial Complex and carbon lobby. It’ll be left to a bunch of indies and Reformers to provide something of an opposition.

Feel free to comment…I’ve left them open for paid and free subscribers.

3 Comments
The New Era
TNE Podcast
Jeffrey Peel and others from The New Era team meet with leading lights from business, politics, economics and academia.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jeffrey Peel
Recent Episodes
When the Party's Over
  Jeffrey Peel
Aisling O'Loughlin in Conversation
  Jeffrey Peel and Aisling O'Loughlin
Jonny Woodrow
  Jeffrey Peel and Jonny Woodrow
BBC Verified Colonialism
  Jeffrey Peel
Bob Moran in Conversation
  Jeffrey Peel and Bob Moran
GE2024: Keith Tordoff MBE
  Jeffrey Peel
GE2024: David Kurten
  Jeffrey Peel